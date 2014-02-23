(Adds details on search, background)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA Feb 23 Gunmen opened fire and tossed
bombs on Sunday at a prison van carrying militants of a banned
Islamist movement to a court house, freeing three of their
colleagues and killing a policeman in the ambush, police and
witnesses said.
The three convicts sprung from their police escort were
members of the group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB),
including the group's explosives expert. Two had been sentenced
to death.
The group was highly active around 2005, when it was
involved in spate of bombings on judicial personnel, courts and
other targets, but has been relatively quiet over the past 10
years.
Police Inspector General Hassan Mahmood Khandker said the
incident showed the militants had not been rooted out entirely.
"It is a clear indication that they are still active," he told
reporters.
He said the attack was the first such ambush on a prison
van.
The militants had been on their way to a court in Mymenshing
to testify in another trial, said Abdur Razzak, superintendent
of Kashimpur jail, where all three had been held.
Militants blocked a highway in Mymenshing, 120 km (75 miles)
north of Dhaka, with two cars and set off several bombs to halt
the prison van, police said. One policeman died on the spot and
three were injured.
About 20 masked men then jumped out from a microbus and
opened fire on the van, Subedar Habib, who was injured in the
attack, told reporters in hospital.
Police who mounted a manhunt and searched districts near the
incident later detained one of the men. They also offered a
reward of 200,000 taka ($2,560) for help in capturing them.
Border patrols had been put on alert to stop the men fleeing
the country, junior law minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said.
Six leaders of the Islamist militant group were hanged after
being convicted of killing two judges in 2005. Among them was
JMB chief Shaikh Abdur Rahman, a veteran of conflicts in
Afghanistan.
The group exploded nearly 500 bombs almost simultaneously on
Aug. 17, 2005, across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka,
in attacks largely aimed at frightening authorities.
Its militants later carried out suicide attacks on various
courthouses, killing 25 people, including judges, lawyers and
policemen, and injuring hundreds.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Alison Williams)