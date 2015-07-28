(Adds more arrests, details)
DHAKA, July 28 Police in Bangladesh have
arrested eight suspected militants, including the chief of the
outlawed Jamaat-ul Mujahideen group, as authorities step up a
crackdown on hardline Islamists.
Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people,
targeted the militants after machete-wielding attackers this
year hacked to death three online critics of religious
extremism, including American blogger Avijit Roy.
Police also seized explosives and other bomb-making
materials during overnight raids on the militants' hideouts in
the capital, Monirul Islam, joint commissioner of the detective
branch of Dhaka police, said on Tuesday.
"During the raids we arrested six militants, including the
head of Islamist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen," he said.
They were plotting to "kill important personalities of the
state and free their leaders from jail," Islam added.
Indian security officials uncovered a plot against
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in October, after two
members of the group were killed in an explosion while building
bombs in the state of West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh.
The banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen was thought to have been
lying low after facing action by authorities following its
detonation of nearly 500 bombs across the country almost
simultaneously on a single day in 2005.
Its militants later carried out attacks on several
courthouses, killing 25 people and injuring hundreds.
Bangladesh security forces this month arrested 12 suspected
militants, including the chief of al Qaeda in the Indian
Subcontinent, which claimed responsibility for a string of
attacks in Bangladesh and Pakistan, including that on Roy.
In May, Bangladesh also arrested three suspected members of
Islamic State, including an IT manager at a subsidiary of
Coca-Cola Co in Dhaka, amid growing fears that the
militant group could be extending its influence in South Asia.
Police said they were checking if any of the eight people
arrested this week had ties to Islamic State.
"We are also checking if they have any connection with
Islamic State," Islam said.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)