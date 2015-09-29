* Islamic State involvement not confirmed by Bangladesh
police
* Islamist group says citizens of "crusader nations" not
safe
* Britain, Canada also warn against further possible attacks
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Sept 29 Western embassies in Bangladesh
have restricted the movements of their diplomats, citing
"reliable" information that more foreign interests will be
targeted after an Italian aid worker was shot dead in an attack
claimed by Islamic State.
However, police did not confirm the involvement of the
hardline Islamist group, which has ambitions to spread into
South Asia. Police in the Bangladeshi capital arrested two
suspected recruiters for Islamic State this year.
In a communique translated by U.S. security analysts SITE,
Islamic State said a "security detachment" had tracked Cesare
Tavella before shooting him with silenced weapons on Monday.
Tavella, 50, was shot in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter by
gunmen on a motorcycle. He had arrived in Bangladesh in May, and
ran a food security project for ICCO, a Netherlands development
group backed by Christian churches.
In its statement, Islamic State hinted at more attacks in
Bangladesh and said citizens of what it called "the crusader
coalition" were not safe, even in the homes of Muslims.
Attacks on foreigners are rare in Bangladesh, which has
suffered a rising tide of Islamist violence over the past year,
with four online critics of religious militancy hacked to death,
among them a U.S. citizen of Bangladesh origin.
The government is fighting to restrain the Islamist groups,
who want to turn the Muslim-majority South Asian nation of 160
million into a sharia-based Islamic state.
The U.S. embassy said its diplomats were instructed not to
go outside overnight after Monday's shooting and warned of
possible attacks on U.S. facilities, citizens and interests.
"In light of the increased threat, U.S. citizens should
consider limiting their attendance at events where foreigners
may gather, including events at international hotels," it said
in a statement late on Monday.
Australia, Britain and Canada also told embassy officials to
avoid events where Westerners may gather and warned of possible
attacks in "late September".
The motive for Tavella's shooting was unknown, said acting
inspector general of police Mokhlesur Rahman.
"But, based on our experience, we can say it is a
pre-planned murder," he told reporters after visiting the crime
scene in the Gulshan neighbourhood, home to several embassies.
Another police officer investigating the shooting said
Tavella's belongings had been left untouched, which appeared to
rule out theft as a motive.
Last week, the Australian cricket team delayed its planned
departure to Bangladesh after being warned of a potential
security risk from militants. The side were due to fly from
Sydney on Monday morning for the three-week tour.
