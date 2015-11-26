DHAKA Nov 26 Bangladesh police commandos killed
the suspected military chief of a banned Islamist group in a
shootout in the capital, a police commissioner said on Thursday,
as security forces step up a hunt for militants behind a spate
of attacks.
Tensions have rising in the Muslim majority country since
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a crackdown on militant
Islam, putting several leaders on trial for war crimes committed
during the 1971 war of independence.
The militant groups, on the other hand, have vowed to
convert Bangladesh into a sharia-based state.
Police conducted a raid in the Mirpur area of the capital
Dhaka late on Wednesday, touching off a brief gunbattle in which
Al Bani, identified as the head of the military wing of the
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, was killed.
Police joint commissioner Monirul Islam said Al Bani was the
main suspect behind last month's rare bombing of a Shi'ite
shrine that left two people dead and wounded dozens.
Five other members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen were picked
up from the raid and paraded before reporters on Thursday.
"They were involved in various subversive activities
including attacks on a police checkpoint and Shi'ite gatherings
during Ashura," Islam said as the men were brought out in
handcuffs.
Two foreigners, four secular writers and publisher have been
killed in attacks this year, some of which have been claimed by
Islamic State.
The government rejects those claims and says local militants
are involved in the killings. Critics say the government is
whipping up a climate of fear to go after its political rivals.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)