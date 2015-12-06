DHAKA Dec 6 Bangladesh detained three suspected
members of a banned militant group, police said on Sunday, as
security forces step up a hunt for Islamists behind a spate of
recent attacks.
Bangladesh has suffered from a wave of Islamist violence,
with two foreigners, four secular writers and a publisher killed
this year. Some of the attacks have been claimed by Islamic
State.
The three men, who were active members of the banned
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, were caught in an overnight raid in the
capital, Dhaka, Monirul Islam, a police joint commissioner, told
reporters, as the handcuffed men were paraded before the media.
A mobile phone network jammer and jihadi books were found in
their possession, Islam said. Preliminary investigation showed
the jammer was used during meetings to avoid leaking
information, he said.
The group was believed to be behind a series of recent
attacks, including bombings of a Shi'ite shrine and the killing
of a policemen, police said.
Tension has been rising in Bangladesh since Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina launched a crackdown on militants, putting several
leaders on trial for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of
independence.
Islamic State also claimed responsibility for an attack late
last month on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque that killed a cleric and
wounded three other people at prayers, the second attack on the
country's tiny Shia Muslim community in a month.
The government has denied that Islamic State has a presence
in the country. It blames Islamist political opponents for
instigating the violence.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, edting by Larry King)