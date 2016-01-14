DHAKA Jan 14 Bangladesh police on Thursday said
they shot and killed two members of a banned Islamist group
blamed for a spate of recent attacks in the South Asian nation.
Police have stepped up a hunt for Islamist militants after
a wave of violence that included several attacks on mosques,
Christian priests and Hindu temples.
Two members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen group were killed in
an exchange of gunfire after police raided their hideout on the
outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, after midnight, said Sanwar
Hossain, a deputy commissioner of police in the detective
branch.
"Our force had to fire back when the militants hurled a
grenade and started shooting," he added.
The group is believed to be behind attacks such as the
bombings of a Shi'ite shrine and the shooting of three
foreigners, two of whom died.
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for
some of the attacks, including the killing of a Christian
convert last week.
The government has consistently denied that Islamic State
has a presence in Bangladesh, instead blaming Islamist political
opponents for instigating violence in the mainly Muslim, but
secular, nation of 160 million people.
