DHAKA Oct 8 Bangladesh's security forces killed
four members of a Islamist militant group on Saturday blamed for
on attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were
killed, mostly foreigners.
The four militants, believed to be members of
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, were killed in two raids by Bangladesh's
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on militant hideouts on the
outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, RAB spokesman Mizanur Rahman
Bhuiya said.
The July 1 attack in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter was claimed
by the Islamic State militant group and was one of the most
brazen in Bangladesh, which has been hit by a spate of killings
of liberals and members of religious minorities in the past
year.
The government has blamed domestic militant groups but
security experts say the scale and sophistication of the July
attack suggested links to a trans-national Islamist network.
Police have killed more than two dozen suspected militants
in shootouts since the Dhaka cafe attack, including its presumed
mastermind, Bangladesh-born Canadian citizen Tamim Ahmed
Chowdhury.
The United States believes elements of Islamic State are
"connected" to operatives in Bangladesh, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said during a visit to Dhaka in August.
The targeting of foreigners could hurt foreign investment in
the poor South Asian economy, whose $28-billion garments export
industry is the world's second largest. Nine Italians, seven
Japanese, an American and an Indian were among those killed in
the July attack.
