DHAKA, March 19 Bangladesh's Supreme Court
rejected a final appeal on Sunday by a leading militant and two
others against death sentences imposed over a grenade attack on
the British ambassador in 2004, lawyers said, meaning they could
be hanged at any time.
Three militants, including Mufti Abdul Hannan, the head of
the Harkat-ul Jihad Islami group, were convicted and sentenced
to death in 2008 for the attack. Three people were killed in the
May 21, 2004 attack and about 50 wounded, including then British
High Commissioner Anwar Choudhury, who was hit in the leg.
A panel of three judges headed by Chief Justice Surendra
Kumar Sinha rejected the petition that sought a review of the
death sentences, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said.
There was no now legal bar to hang the trio, he told
reporters.
The Supreme court upheld their death sentences last year.
Harkat-ul Jihad Islami was blamed for several other attacks,
including a bomb blast later in 2004 at a rally by then
opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, who later became prime
minister. That attack killed 23 people and wounded more than
150. Hasina suffered partial hearing loss.
Hannan was also sentenced to death for a bomb attack on a
Bengali New Year's celebrations in 2001 that killed 10 people
dead and wounded scores.
Sunday's ruling came amid rising concern over the growth of
Islamist militancy in the Muslim-majority South Asian country of
160 million people. There has seen a series of deadly attacks in
recent years, the most serious last July when gunmen stormed a
Dhaka cafe and killed 22 people, most of them foreigners.
Police have killed more than 50 militants since the cafe
attack.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)