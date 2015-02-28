DHAKA Feb 28 Bangladeshi special forces on
Saturday raided a militant hideout in the southeast town of
Chittagong, arrested four suspects and seized explosives and
weapons, force commanders said.
Last Sunday, the special forces raided a training camp in
Chittagong district operated by an Islamist militant network
that was planning to carry out attacks in the
country.
On Saturday, the Rapid Action Battalion recovered 150 kg
(330 pounds) of high explosives and a range of bomb-making
material from the first floor of a five-storey residential
building in the city.
The battalion said that the material was enough to make more
than 2000 bombs.
The raid on the building was launched after special forces
arrested five people on Feb. 22 at a camp in Banshkhali, a
remote, hilly area of Chittagong, and found firearms, ammunition
and other training material.
"We had information about the militants from the earlier
arrested militants," said Lieutenant Colonel Miftah Uddin.
Last month, Bangladeshi police arrested four suspected
members of Islamic State in the capital, Dhaka, including a
regional coordinator for the militant group who told police they
had been trained in Pakistan.
