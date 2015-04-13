DHAKA, April 13 Bangladesh special forces
arrested four suspected Islamist militants in the southern port
city of Chittagong on Monday and seized a stash of small arms
believed to be destined for a nearby training camp, a senior
commander said.
Lieutenant Colonel Miftah Uddin, head of the Rapid Action
Battalion (RAB) in the Chittagong region, said his forces raided
a hotel following a tip-off and arrested militant leader
Mohammed Mojaher.
Three of his accomplices were detained separately in the
city, and Mojaher confessed to supplying weapons to a militant
training camp in Banshkhali, a remote, hilly area in the
Chittagong region, Miftah said.
"Now all of them will be interrogated," he told Reuters.
In February, special forces raided a Banshkhali training
camp operated by an Islamist militant network believed to be
planning attacks across the country.
Sources in the RAB said they believed the camps were run by
an armed wing of the student front for Jamaat-e-Islami, the
country's largest Islamist party which opposes the government of
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Hasina opened an inquiry in 2010 into crimes committed
during Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence from Pakistan,
since when several Jamaat leaders have been sentenced to death
by two war crimes tribunals.
The party says the tribunals are politically motivated, and
denies accusations that its leaders committed murder, rape and
torture during a conflict in which about 3 million people were
killed.
Islamist opposition leader Muhammad Kamaruzzaman was hanged
at the weekend for war crimes, prompting an angry reaction from
his supporters who called for a protest strike on Monday.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir and Nazimuddin Shaymol in
Chittagong; Editing by Mike Collett-White)