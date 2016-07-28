By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, July 28 One of nine suspected militants
killed in a police raid in Bangladesh this week was a
Bangladeshi-American who was a friend of one of the gunmen who
attacked a cafe on July 1 killing 22 people, police said on
Thursday.
The attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery, a cafe in Dhaka's
diplomatic quarter, was one of the most brazen militant assaults
in the country's history.
Most of the 22 people killed were foreigners and police have
been scouring the country for accomplices of the five gunmen who
were all killed when police ended the siege.
On Tuesday, police raided a building in a Dhaka suburb and
killed nine militants, who police said were from the same
domestic group as the cafe attackers, and who had been plotting
their own similar attack.
Seven of the nine dead militants had been identified from
their fingerprints, which are taken when national identity cards
are issued, and one turned out to a wanted Bangladeshi-American,
said Dhaka police spokesman Masudur Rahman.
"Shazad Rouf, 24, was an American passport holder and had
been missing for six months," Rahman told Reuters.
Rouf's father had filed a missing person report for him on
Feb. 6, the spokesman said, adding that Rouf had been wanted by
police in connection with a case filed under an anti-terrorism
law on suspicion of plotting a subversive act.
Also wanted in connection with that case was one of Rouf's
friends, who was also one of the five cafe attackers, Nibras
Islam, Rahman said.
Rouf was from a well-off family in Dhaka, Rahman said,
though adding he had no information about his U.S. connection.
A U.S. embassy spokesman declined to comment immediately.
Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the cafe
attack but the government has dismissed suggestions the group
has a presence in the country.
Instead, authorities have blamed the banned
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh domestic group, which has
pledged allegiance to Islamic State, for the cafe attack.
In the past year, al Qaeda and Islamic State have made
competing claims over the killings of liberals and religious
minorities in the mostly Muslim nation of 160 million people.
While authorities blame the violence on domestic militants,
security experts say the scale and sophistication of the cafe
attack suggested links to a trans-national network.
Islamic State has warned that violence would continue until
Islamic law was established worldwide, saying in a video the
Dhaka cafe attack was just a glimpse of what was to come.
