DHAKA, April 16 Bangladesh's railway minister
resigned on Monday over allegations of bribery, a move seen as
part of a campaign launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to
clean up the administration ahead of elections next year.
Suranjit Sengupta announced his resignation to allow an
investigation into allegations that he had taken bribes in
return for jobs at the railways ministry.
"I have taken this decision in the interest of democracy and
to allow an unhindered investigation," he told a news
conference.
Hasina has sought to answer criticism that she has been soft
on members of her administration facing accusations of abuse of
power, by launching a crackdown ahead of parliament elections in
2013.
Hasina had appointed Sengupta, a veteran lawyer, as railways
minister with a mandate to clean up the corruption-ridden and
loss-making department.
