DHAKA Jan 27 Bangladesh's central bank cut its economic growth forecast by more than one percentage point to around 6.0 percent for the current fiscal year due to political unrest ahead of elections earlier this month.

Central bank Governor Atiur Rahman told reporters on Monday that activity had been impaired by a country-wide blockade and general strikes before the Jan. 5 polls.

"Economic activities and normal routines of daily life were disrupted substantially ...," Rahman said.

The forecast for the fiscal year that began in July was cut from a projection of 7.2 percent made in the June budget. The economy grew 6.0 percent in 2012/13.

Bangladesh's violent factional politics and poverty have obscured an economic performance that has put it among the fastest-growing economies in Asia on the back of its textiles industry and remittances from overseas workers.

The ruling Awami League won the violence-plagued parliamentary election but the outcome was never in doubt after a boycott by the main opposition party.

The country's $22 billion garment industry, which accounts for 80 percent of its exports, was disrupted by transportation blockades ahead of the election.

