DHAKA Jan 27 Bangladesh's central bank cut its
economic growth forecast by more than one percentage point to
around 6.0 percent for the current fiscal year due to political
unrest ahead of elections earlier this month.
Central bank Governor Atiur Rahman told reporters on Monday
that activity had been impaired by a country-wide blockade and
general strikes before the Jan. 5 polls.
"Economic activities and normal routines of daily life were
disrupted substantially ...," Rahman said.
The forecast for the fiscal year that began in July was cut
from a projection of 7.2 percent made in the June budget. The
economy grew 6.0 percent in 2012/13.
Bangladesh's violent factional politics and poverty have
obscured an economic performance that has put it among the
fastest-growing economies in Asia on the back of its textiles
industry and remittances from overseas workers.
The ruling Awami League won the violence-plagued
parliamentary election but the outcome was never in doubt after
a boycott by the main opposition party.
The country's $22 billion garment industry, which accounts
for 80 percent of its exports, was disrupted by transportation
blockades ahead of the election.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Kim Coghill)