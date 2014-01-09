US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
DHAKA Jan 9 Bangladesh's broad money supply in November rose 16.67 percent to 6,425.75 billion taka ($82.65 billion) from a year earlier, up from 6,403.17 billion taka a month ago, the central bank said on Thursday.
Below is table of broad money supply.
M2 supply Nov. 2013 Oct. 2013 Nov 2012
(Bln Taka) 6,425.75 6,403.17 5,507.51
($1 = 77.75 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss