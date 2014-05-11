May 11 Bangladesh's broad money supply in March rose 15.30 percent 6,677.09 billion taka ($85.97 billion) from a year earlier, up nearly 54 billion taka from a month ago, the central bank said. Below is table of broad money supply. Period March 2014 February 2014 March 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 6,677.09 6,623.11 5,791.08 ($1=77.67 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)