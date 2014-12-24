Dec 24 Bangladesh's broad money supply in October rose 13 percent to 7,209.43 billion taka ($92.55 billion) from a year earlier, but down 40.6 billion taka from the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday. Below is the table of broad money supply: Oct. 2014 Sept. 2014 Oct. 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 7,209.43 7,250.03 6,403.17 ($1 = 77.90 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Alison Williams)