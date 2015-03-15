BRIEF-Fitch says Basel III implementation in APAC to follow global pace
* Fitch - Basel III implementation in APAC to follow global pace
March 15 Bangladesh's broad money supply in January rose nearly 13 percent to 7,385.26 billion taka ($94.93 billion) from a year earlier, but was down 27.22 billion taka from the previous month, the central bank said on Sunday. Below is the table of broad money supply: Jan. 2015 Dec. 2014 Jan. 2014 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 7,385.26 7,412.48 6,537.65 ($1 = 77.80 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Kim Coghill)
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.