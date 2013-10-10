MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
DHAKA Oct 10 Bangladesh's broad money supply rose 16.28 percent to 6,199.89 billion taka ($79.80 billion) from a year earlier, up 1 percent from July, the central bank said.
Below is a table of broad money supply.
M2 supply August 2013 July 2013 August 2012
(billion taka) 6,199.89 6,135.00 6,135.00
($1 = 77.69 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA