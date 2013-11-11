DHAKA, Nov 11 Bangladesh's broad money supply in September rose 17 percent to 6,267.23 billion taka ($80.69 billion) from a year earlier, up from 6,199.89 billion taka a month ago, the central bank said. Below is table of broad money supply. M2 supply September 2013 August 2013 September 2012 (Bln Taka) 6,267.23 6,199.89 5,361.03 ($1 = 77.6750 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)