April 2 Bangladesh's broad money supply in January rose 16.23 percent to 6,537.65 billion taka ($84 billion) from a year earlier, but slightly down from 6,539.79 billion taka a month ago, the central bank said. Below is table of broad money supply. Jan. 2014 Dec. 2013 Jan. 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 6,537.65 6,539.79 5,624.76 ($1 = 77.67 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)