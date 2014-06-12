BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Q1 profit falls
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
June 12 Bangladesh's broad money supply in April rose 15.12 percent to 6,735.72 billion taka ($86.77 billion) from a year earlier, up from 6,677.09 billion taka from a month ago, the central bank said on Thursday. Below is table of broad money supply. Period April 2014 March 2014 April 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 6,735.72 6,677.09 5,851.17 ($1 = 77.63 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co: