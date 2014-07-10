BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank sees H1 2017 net profit up 5-14 pct
April 28 Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd:
July 10 Bangladesh's broad money supply in May rose 15.25 percent to 6,821.60 billion taka ($87.90 billion) from a year earlier, up nearly 86 billion taka from a month ago, the central bank said on Thursday. Below is table of broad money supply. Period May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 6,821.60 6,735.72 5,791.08 ($1=77.60 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 28 Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd:
* Seeking to raise a total of $138.45 million through issue of approximately 98,892,723 new shares at $1.40 per share