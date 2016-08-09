Aug 9 Bangladesh's broad money supply in June rose 16.43 percent to 9,170.24 billion taka ($96.60 billion) from a year earlier, and up 409 billion taka from the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday. Below is the table of broad money supply: June 2016 May 2016 June 2016 (bln taka) (bln taka) (bln taka) Broad money supply 9,170.24 8,760.94 7,876.14 ($1 = 78.40 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)