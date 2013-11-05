(Adds details, quotes, reaction)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA Nov 5 A special court in Bangladesh on
Tuesday sentenced to death more than 150 people among hundreds
of border guards accused of murder and arson during a mutiny at
their headquarters in 2009.
Some 850 people had been accused of involvement in the
bloody rampage that broke out in the capital, Dhaka, and quickly
spread to a dozen other towns, killing 74 people.
Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol told Reuters the court
sentenced 152 people to death.
"The court announced the death sentence to them for the
heinous killing of the country's brave sons," he said.
Amid tight security, the court also sentenced 160 mutineers
to life terms, including a former lawmaker of the main
opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and acquitted 171
soldiers. The rest got jail terms of up to 10 years and fines.
Grievances over different facilities for army and border
guards led to the mutiny, Judge Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman said in
comments accompanying the verdict.
"It also aimed to tarnish the image of the army in the
outside world, where it has built up a reputation in performing
U.N. peacekeeping duties," he added.
The mutiny shook the stability of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina's newly elected government, which ended the revolt by
negotiating a settlement.
The then chief of the roughly 48,000-strong paramilitary
force was among those killed in the 33-hour rampage. Others
included 57 top- and middle-ranking army officers deputed to the
force, as well as several civilians.
After the mutiny, the paramilitary force was renamed the
Border Guard Bangladesh instead of the Bangladesh Rifles.
The long-awaited verdict came nearly 5 years after the
event. Four of the accused died in jail during the trial, with
20 more on the run and 13 free on bail while 813 remain in jail.
Bangladesh's handling of the trials has drawn criticism from
rights groups such as New York-based Human Rights Watch, which
has said the use of torture and other abuse to extract
statements while in custody violated standards for fair trials.
The government has previously denied such accusations.
Political grievances were behind the life term given to one
leader of the opposition BNP, party official Mirza Fakhrul Islam
Alamgir said, though he declined to comment on the verdict.
Defence lawyer Aminul Islam vowed to appeal against the
judgment. "The verdict is nothing but a bid to gain political
benefit," he said.
Prosecutor Kajol said the government would also appeal,
against Tuesday's 171 acquittals.
The trial began in August 2011, with 801 force members and
23 civilians among those charged in 2010 after an investigation
lasting more than a year.
About 4,000 people have already been found guilty of
involvement in the mutiny, all in mass military trials. They
have been jailed for up to seven years.
Junior law minister Kamrul Islam expressed satisfaction at
Tuesday's verdict.
"It was a plot to overthrow the newly elected government and
also to assassinate the prime minister," he told reporters.
Hasina, daughter of the country's founding leader Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman, narrowly escaped the brutal fate of her father
and other family members, who were killed in 1975 by a group of
army officials while she and her only sister were abroad.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)