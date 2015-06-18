Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan bomb attack
CAIRO Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan.
DHAKA Bangladesh's foreign ministry summoned the ambassador of Myanmar on Thursday to complain about the detention of a Bangladeshi border guard.
Ambassador U Myo Myint Than was asked to tell his government to immediately send the guard back, a ministry official said.
The man was seized and another Bangladeshi guard was wounded by Myanmar forces on Wednesday after the two sides exchanged gunfire while chasing drug smugglers on the Naff River separating the two countries.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
CAIRO Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan.
KATHMANDU Nepal votes in local elections on Sunday for the first time in 20 years, a major step in the young republic's difficult transition to democracy more than a decade after the end of its civil war.