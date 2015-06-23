DHAKA, June 23 Bangladesh's border guard said on
Monday it turned down a proposal it said Myanmar had made to
return a captured officer if Dhaka also took in some 600 illegal
migrants from a people trafficking ship intercepted by the
Myanmar navy.
Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has already summoned the
Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka and lodged a strong protest to ask
for the immediate release of Abdur Razzak.
Razzak was seized and another Bangladeshi guard was wounded
by Myanmar forces on June 17 after the two sides exchanged
gunfire while chasing drug smugglers on the Naff River
separating the two countries.
Border Guard Bangladesh battalion commanding officer
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Abu Jar Al Jahid said the countries
had agreed last year that any soldiers straying across the
border should be handed back after senior officers held a
so-called "flag meeting" at the frontier.
But on this occasion, he said, Myanmar wanted to link the
handover to the return of the migrants. Jahid said his
counterpart, the commander in Border Guard Police in Maungdaw,
Myanmar, had made the proposal.
"We have rejected the proposal as this can not be linked
with trafficking victims," Jahid told Reuters. "Instead, we
proposed a flag meeting to settle the issues."
Officials at Myanmar's embassy in Dhaka and at the
ambassador's residence were not immediately available for
comment.
Jahid said Myanmar wanted Bangladesh to identify around 600
of the 727 migrants picked up from the ship intercepted by the
Myanmar navy on May 29 as Bangladeshi nationals and take them
back as part of the deal.
Thousands of people, many of them Bangladeshi or Muslim
Rohingya from Myanmar, have taken to the sea in recent months in
dangerously crowded boats run by people-traffickers, heading
south towards other southeast Asian countries.
Previously, Myanmar has said nearly all of them were
Bangladeshis seeking better economic prospects, rather than
Rohingya, a group who complain of severe discrimination and
mistreatment in Myanmar.
