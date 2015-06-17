DHAKA, June 17 One Bangladesh border guard was
wounded and another seized by his Myanmar counterparts on
Wednesday after the two sides exchanged gunfire while chasing
drug smugglers on a river separating their countries.
The Bangladeshis were pursuing the smugglers by boat near
Teknaf on the Naff River separating the neighbouring states near
Cox's Bazar in southern Bangladesh. The border runs down the
middle of the wide river that flows into the nearby Andaman Sea.
The smugglers got away, but a Myanmar border patrol boat
opened fire on their Bangladesh counterparts, said Colonel M M
Anisur Rahman, the local Bangladesh border guard commander in
Cox's Bazar. The Bangladesh patrol fired back.
A Bangladesh guard was seized by the Myanmar patrol after
falling in the river and taken away to Myanmar.
"We are trying to hold a flag meeting ... to get back our
border patrol member and establish peace on the border," Anisur
said, adding that additional border guards had been assigned to
patrol the waters along the increasingly tense border.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir and Mohammad Nurul Islam in Cox's
Bazar; Editing by Tom Heneghan)