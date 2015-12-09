DHAKA Bangladeshi naval forces detained 92 fishermen in 12 trawlers from Myanmar for illegal angling within Bangladeshi waters in the Bay of Bengal, a regional police official said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Golam Kibria told Reuters the arrests were made on Tuesday night near Saint Martin island in the Cox's Bazar district near the border with Myanmar some 450 km (280 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka.

"We chased and detained them inside our country's (waters) during a patrol of the Bay. They were handed over to police today," Kibria told Reuters.

(Reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka and Mohammad Nurul Islam in Cox’s Bazar; Editing by Mark Heinrich)