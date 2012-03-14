HAMBURG, Germany, March 14 Bangladesh's
foreign minister said a U.N. tribunal had ruled in her country's
favour on Wednesday in a complex maritime border dispute with
Myanmar and that the verdict opened the way for offshore oil and
gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal.
"We are happy, we are absolutely delighted," Dipu Moni said
after the ruling by the Hamburg-based International Tribunal for
the Law of the Sea.
"This is a great day for Bangladesh. All our strategic
objectives were achieved," she said, adding that Bangladesh
could now proceed with its oil and gas exploration in the area.
Myanmar has claimed rights to part of an area Bangladesh has
been trying to explore. At the peak of the dispute, both
countries sent naval ships to the disputed area, which is about
280 km off the Bangladeshi port of Chittagong.