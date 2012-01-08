DHAKA Jan 8 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has offered to sell 170,000 barrels of open-specification naphtha for Feb. 27-29 lifting in a tender, a company official said on Sunday.

The tender will close on Jan. 30 with validity up to Feb. 8 for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

The offer came at a time when naphtha sentiment has been strong due to tighter supplies.

BPC, owner of the country's sole refinery, previously sold a similar cargo to Vitol at a discount of $0.95 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes for lifting over Dec. 28-30. The price was higher than its the previous August sale.

Eastern Refinery in Chittagong exports nearly 1 million barrels of naphtha a year.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul. Editing by Jane Merriman)