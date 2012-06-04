DHAKA, June 4 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will cut the volume it offered in a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of open-specification naphtha, a company official said on Monday.

"We will have to reduce the quantity we offered to sell as a refinery in Bangladesh sought naphtha," the official said adding that the timeframe might be changed.

Bangladesh's Super Refinery is set to begin operations soon at its new 3,000 barrels per day aromatics plant that will provide more blendstock for gasoline and reduce naphtha exports from the country.

It will consume two-thirds of Bangladesh's annual naphtha exports of 150,000 tonnes.

The original tender issued on May 30 is due to close on June 26, with validity up to July 2 for lifting over July 14-16 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

The offer came at a time of weak fundamentals because of poor end-user demand and an increase in refinery output.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, previously sold a similar cargo to Singapore's Unipec for lifting over April 10-12 at a premium of $1.23 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes, the highest since January 2010. (Reporting by Ruma Paul;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)