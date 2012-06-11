DHAKA, June 11 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum
Corporation (BPC) will delay the lifting 170,000 barrels of
naphtha by two days but keep the selling volume unchanged in an
international tender, a company official said on Monday.
Last week, BPC officials said the naphtha volume they
offered in the tender might be cut as Bangladesh's Super
Refinery offered to buy the product from them.
"We will supply the quantity the refinery is seeking from
us. And we are not cutting the volume in the tender," the
official said.
"We are just changing the lifting date to July 16-18 from
July 14-16."
The tender will close on June 26, with validity up to July 2
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.
Bangladesh's Super Refinery is set to begin operations soon
at its new 3,000 barrels per day aromatics plant that will
provide more blendstock for gasoline and reduce naphtha exports
from the country.
It will consume two-thirds of Bangladesh's annual naphtha
exports of 150,000 tonnes.
The offer came at a time of weak fundamentals because of
poor end-user demand and an increase in refinery output.
BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, previously sold
a similar cargo to Singapore's Unipec for lifting over April
10-12 at a premium of $1.23 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes,
the highest since January 2010.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)