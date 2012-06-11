DHAKA, June 11 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will delay the lifting 170,000 barrels of naphtha by two days but keep the selling volume unchanged in an international tender, a company official said on Monday.

Last week, BPC officials said the naphtha volume they offered in the tender might be cut as Bangladesh's Super Refinery offered to buy the product from them.

"We will supply the quantity the refinery is seeking from us. And we are not cutting the volume in the tender," the official said.

"We are just changing the lifting date to July 16-18 from July 14-16."

The tender will close on June 26, with validity up to July 2 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

Bangladesh's Super Refinery is set to begin operations soon at its new 3,000 barrels per day aromatics plant that will provide more blendstock for gasoline and reduce naphtha exports from the country.

It will consume two-thirds of Bangladesh's annual naphtha exports of 150,000 tonnes.

The offer came at a time of weak fundamentals because of poor end-user demand and an increase in refinery output.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, previously sold a similar cargo to Singapore's Unipec for lifting over April 10-12 at a premium of $1.23 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes, the highest since January 2010. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)