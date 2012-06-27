DHAKA, June 27 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Singapore's Trafigura at discount of $1.40 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest this year and sharply lower than the previous sale in April.

Trafigura offered the best price among five bidders that took part in the tender for loading on an FOB basis from Chittagong, a company official said.

Other participants included Vitol Asia, Itochu, Glencore and Unipac.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, delayed the lifting of naphtha by two days after a supply deal with Bangladesh's Super Petrochemical.

BPC exports around 1 million barrels of naphtha a year and the volume will be halved after the supply deal, officials said.

It previously sold a similar cargo to Singapore's Unipac for lifting over April 10-12 at a premium of $1.23 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes, the highest since January 2010.

Naphtha prices rose this week as signs of a recovery in demand in Asia raised hopes that exports would pick up, although traders said the recent upturn could also be short-lived. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)