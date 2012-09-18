DHAKA, Sept 18 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Glencore at premium of $0.06 a barrel to Singapore quotes, higher than the previous sale in July.

Glencore offered the best price among five bidders that took part in the tender for lifting over Sept. 24-26 on an FOB basis from Chittagong, a company official said on Tuesday.

Other participants were Vitol Asia, Itochu, Unipac, Olive and Trafigura.

It previously sold a similar cargo to Singapore's Trafigura for July 16-18 lifting at a discount of $1.40 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes, the lowest this year.

