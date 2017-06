DHAKA Nov 16 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to MRI Trading Pte Ltd at premium of $0.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes, higher than the previous sale in September.

The Singapore-based MRI Trading offered the best price among seven bidders who participated in the tender for the lifting over Nov. 20-22 on an FOB basis from Chittagong, a company official said on Friday.

It previously sold a similar cargo to Singapore's Glencore for Sept. 24-26 lifting at a premium of $0.06 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)