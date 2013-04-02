BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
DHAKA, April 2 The Singapore arm of Vitol Asia made the best offer of a discount of $0.47 a barrel to Singapore quotes in Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha, sharply down from the last sale in March.
Seven bidders took part in the tender, for lifting over April 20-22 on an FOB basis from Chittagong, a BPC official said after the tender opened on Tuesday.
Other participants included MRI Trading with a discount of $0.48 a barrel, Glencore with a discount of $0.50, Unipec with a discount of $1.82, Itochu with a discount of $1.98, Trafigura with a discount of $2.69 and Olive Pte. Ltd. with a discount of $3.85.
The Asian naphtha price fell to a five-session low of $927 a tonne on Monday, while naphtha margins for the first and second halves of May both slipped to 7-1/2 month lows, dragged down by ample supplies.
State-owned BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of the same size to the Singapore arm of Chinese trader Unipec for lifting over March 5-7 at a premium of $2.39 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest offer in many years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee