DHAKA May 12 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has floated a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of open-specification naphtha for lifting between May 27 and May 29, a company official said on Sunday.

The tender will close on May 14, with validity up to May 20 for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

The offer came when the Asian naphtha price and its margin hit on Friday its highest in a month due to refinery run cuts and stronger Southeast Asian demand.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of the same size to the Singapore arm of Vitol Asia for lifting over April 20-22 at of a discount of $0.47 a barrel to Singapore quotes, sharply down from the last sale in March amid ample supply in Asia.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)