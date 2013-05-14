DHAKA May 14 The Singapore arm of Vitol Asia made the highest bid at a discount of $0.64 a barrel to Singapore quotes for Bangladesh Petroleum Corp's tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha, down from the last sale in April.

Seven bidders took part in the tender for lifting between May 27 and May 29 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong, a BPC official said after the tender opened on Tuesday.

The Asian naphtha price and its margin both eased from a month's high on Monday to a two-session low of $871 a tonne and $97.30 a tonne respectively due to a slow start.

State-owned BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of similar size to the same company for lifting over April 20-22 at a discount of $0.47 a barrel to Singapore quotes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)