DHAKA, June 3 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will issue a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for lifting between July 14 and July 16, a company official said on Monday.

The tender will close on June 24, with validity up to June 30, for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of the same size to the Singapore arm of Vitol Asia for lifting over May 27-29 at a discount of $0.64 per barrel to Singapore quotes, down from the last sale in April.

In March, it sold a similar cargo to Chinese trader Unipec at a premium of $2.39 per barrel, the highest in many years amid tight supplies in Asia.

Unlike the January-March quarter, Asia is no longer grappling with tight supplies after months of high east-bound cargoes from Europe and the Mediterranean.

The Asian naphtha margin had fallen 43 percent to $100.60 per tonne as on May 31 from $175.03 per tonne on Feb. 14, the highest so far for 2013. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)