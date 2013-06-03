DHAKA, June 3 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum
Corporation (BPC) will issue a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of
naphtha for lifting between July 14 and July 16, a company
official said on Monday.
The tender will close on June 24, with validity up to June
30, for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.
BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of
the same size to the Singapore arm of Vitol Asia for lifting
over May 27-29 at a discount of $0.64 per barrel to Singapore
quotes, down from the last sale in April.
In March, it sold a similar cargo to Chinese trader Unipec
at a premium of $2.39 per barrel, the highest in many years amid
tight supplies in Asia.
Unlike the January-March quarter, Asia is no longer
grappling with tight supplies after months of high east-bound
cargoes from Europe and the Mediterranean.
The Asian naphtha margin had fallen 43 percent to $100.60
per tonne as on May 31 from $175.03 per tonne on Feb. 14, the
highest so far for 2013.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)