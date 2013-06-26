DHAKA, June 26 The Singapore arm of Socar Trading Pte Limited made the highest bid at a discount of 62 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes for Bangladesh Petroleum Corp's tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha, marginally up from the previous sale in May.

Four suppliers took part in the tender for lifting between July 14 and July 16 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong, a BPC official said on Wednesday.

For the first time Socar Trading participated in the Bangladesh tender while other participants included Unipec with a discount of $1.39 a barrel, Glencore with a discount of $1.94 and MRI Trading with a discount of $2.23 a barrel.

Asian naphtha prices have taken a hit following an influx of European cargoes in the last six months.

But demand for naphtha was seen stronger in the last few days as costlier alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) drove buyers back to the light fuel.

State-owned BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of similar size to Vitol Asia lifting over May 27-29 at a discount of $0.64 a barrel to Singapore quotes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)