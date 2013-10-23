DHAKA Oct 23 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will issue a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for Nov. 13-15 loading from Chittagong, a company official said on Wednesday, in its first export tender in four months.

BPC had ceased exporting due to maintenance and repair work at its sole refinery.

The tender, which is likely to be issued on Thursday, will close on Nov. 4, with validity up to Nov. 7.

The offer comes at a time when healthy demand has kept up Asian naphtha premiums, margins and the inter-month time spread, or the differential between first-half December 2013 and first-half January 2014 prices.

BPC last sold a cargo of similar size in mid-July at a discount of 62 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes to Socar Trading Pte Ltd.

On average, the 1.5 million tonnes per year Eastern Refinery, a subsidiary of BPC, exports one 170,000 barrel naphtha cargo about every 45 days.

It will be supplying 40,000 barrels of naphtha next month domestically to privately owned Super Petrochemical Ltd after selling a similar volume this month. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)