DHAKA Oct 23 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum
Corporation (BPC) will issue a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of
naphtha for Nov. 13-15 loading from Chittagong, a company
official said on Wednesday, in its first export tender in four
months.
BPC had ceased exporting due to maintenance and repair work
at its sole refinery.
The tender, which is likely to be issued on Thursday, will
close on Nov. 4, with validity up to Nov. 7.
The offer comes at a time when healthy demand has kept up
Asian naphtha premiums, margins and the inter-month time spread,
or the differential between first-half December 2013 and
first-half January 2014 prices.
BPC last sold a cargo of similar size in mid-July at a
discount of 62 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes to Socar
Trading Pte Ltd.
On average, the 1.5 million tonnes per year Eastern
Refinery, a subsidiary of BPC, exports one 170,000 barrel
naphtha cargo about every 45 days.
It will be supplying 40,000 barrels of naphtha next month
domestically to privately owned Super Petrochemical Ltd after
selling a similar volume this month.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)