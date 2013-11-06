DHAKA Nov 6 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Unipec in November at a discount of $0.77 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, a company official said on Wednesday.

This will be the lowest selling price for the state-owned refiner since January, despite asking Unipec and Vitol to re-submit their bids for the cargo scheduled for Nov. 13-15 loading from Chittagong.

In total, seven firms had competed for the export tender, the first in four months for BPC as maintenance and repair works at its sole refinery had previously disrupted supplies.

Vitol Asia came up with a discount of $0.78 a barrel, $0.01 lower than Unipec's bid.

Bids in the tender were surprisingly low when the Asian naphtha margin remains high due to strong demand and low Indian supplies.

Many factors can affect the price of a cargo, one of which is the parcel size and another being freight costs.

BPC last sold a cargo of similar size in mid-July at a discount of 62 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, to Socar Trading Pte Ltd.

In January, it sold a similar sized cargo to Vitol Asia at a discount of $1.33 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

On average, the 1.5 million tonnes per year Eastern Refinery, a subsidiary of BPC, exports one 170,000 barrel naphtha cargo about every 45 days.

It is supplying 40,000 barrels of naphtha next month domestically to privately owned Super Petrochemical Ltd after selling a similar volume this month. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Keiron Henderson)