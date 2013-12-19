DHAKA Dec 19 Singapore-based Itochu made the best offer of a discount of $0.11 a barrel to Singapore quotes in Bangladesh Petroleum Corp's (BPC) tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha, up from the last sale in November.

Six bidders took part in the tender, for lifting over Jan. 13-15 on an FOB basis from Chittagong, a BPC official said after the tender opened on Thursday.

Other participants were Vitol Asia with a discount of $0.73 a barrel, Trafigura with a discount of $1.50, Unipec with a discount of $1.67, Socar Trading with a discount of $1.78 and MRI Trading with a discount of $1.98.

State-owned BPC returned to naphtha exports last month after a four-month hiatus as maintenance and repairs at its sole refinery had disrupted supplies.

On average, the 1.5 million tonne-per-year Eastern Refinery, a subsidiary of BPC, exports one 170,000 barrel naphtha cargo about every 45 days.

BPC last sold such a cargo to Unipec in November at a discount of $0.77 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the lowest price since January despite two bidding rounds as Unipec and Vitol had initially submitted a price of minus $0.79 a barrel.

Apart from exporting, BPC is selling 120,000 barrels of naphtha domestically to privately owned Super Petrochemical over the two months.

BPC plans to import 1.3 million tonnes of oil in 2014 for the Eastern Refinery, up more than 8 percent from a year earlier.

The Asian naphtha margin rose for a second session, almost touching a 10-month high of $164.65 a tonne on Wednesday in brisk demand amid tight supply. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)