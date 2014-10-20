DHAKA Oct 20 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) postponed the lifting of a 170,000-barrel cargo to Nov. 11-13 from Oct. 27-29 due to low production at its sole refinery, a company official said on Monday.

The delay came amid a naphtha supply glut in Asia, pushing prices to around six-year lows.

The tender, which was issued late last month, will now close on Oct. 21 instead of Oct. 13, with validity up to Oct. 28.

In August, BPC sold a same-size cargo to Vitol Asia at premiums of $1.32 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since March 2013.

Apart from exporting, BPC sells naphtha domestically to privately owned Super Petrochemical.

Bangladesh will lower the sulphur content of its gasoil imports from January next year, in line with a global move towards cleaner fuel, BPC Chairman Eunusur Rahman told Reuters earlier this month.

Suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC), Philippines National Oil Co, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, PetroChina and Unipec.

State-owned BPC is also buying 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2014 for the Eastern Refinery, up more than 8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)