DHAKA Oct 21 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha received the best discount of $3.33 a barrel to Singapore quotes from MRI trading, a company official said, the lowest rate for the light distillate in the country in several years amid a supply glut in Asia.

Five firms had competed for the export tender, which opened Tuesday, for the cargo lifting over Nov. 11-13 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

The state-owned company had postponed the delivery from Oct. 27-29 due to lower output from its sole refinery.

The delay came amid a naphtha supply glut in Asia, pushing prices to around six-year lows.

In August, Bangladesh Petroleum sold a same-size cargo to Vitol Asia at a premium of $1.32 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since March 2013.

Apart from exports, the company sells naphtha domestically to privately-owned Super Petrochemical.

Bangladesh will lower the sulphur content of its gasoil imports from January next year, in line with a global move towards cleaner fuel, the company's chairman Eunusur Rahman told Reuters earlier this month.

Suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC), Philippines National Oil Co, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, PetroChina and Unipec of China.

State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum is also buying 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from Saudi Aramco this year for its Eastern Refinery in Chittagong, up more than 8 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)