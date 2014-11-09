DHAKA Nov 9 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has offered 170,000 barrels for Nov. 27-29 loading from Chittagong for the second time after receiving low bids in its earlier offer, a BPC official said on Sunday.

The new tender will close on Nov. 17, with bids to stay valid until Nov. 17.

The tender, opened on Oct. 21, was cancelled after the BPC received the best bid of discount of $3.33 a barrel to Singapore quotes from MRI trading, the lowest rate for the light distillate in the country in several years amid a supply glut in Asia.

In August, Bangladesh Petroleum sold a same-size cargo to Vitol Asia at a premium of $1.32 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since March 2013.

Apart from exports, the state-owned company sells naphtha domestically to privately-owned Super Petrochemical.

($1 = 77.40 Taka)

(Reporting by Ruma Paul)