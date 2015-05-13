DHAKA May 13 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Unipec at a discount of 22 cents to Singapore quotes, sharply down from the last sale, amid a supply glut in Asia.

Unipec quoted the best price among six firms competing in the tender for the cargo, lifting over May 24-26 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong, a company official said on Wednesday.

Naphtha prices have been under pressure since late April after a large volume of naphtha was put on provisional booking for Asia arrival in May and June.

This was exacerbated by falling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices which prompted petrochemical makers to ditch naphtha.

State-owned BPC has previously sold a cargo of the same size, also to Unipec, at a premium of $0.39 a barrel to Singapore quotes in February, the highest price since August thanks to the tight market in Asia.

It is buying 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from Saudi Aramco this year for its sole Eastern Refinery in Chittagong, up more than 8 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)