DHAKA, June 16 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC)
will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Swiss Singapore Overseas
Enterprises at a discount of 10 cents to Singapore quotes,
slightly up from the last sale.
The trading company, which entered Bangladesh's naphtha
market for the first time, quoted the best price among eight
firms competing in the tender for the cargo, lifting over June
24-26 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong, a company
official said on Tuesday.
Asia's naphtha crack eased to $104.38 a tonne on Monday with
limited spot trades after healthy demand in the previous week
for second-half July cargoes.
State-owned BPC has previously sold a cargo of the same size
to Unipec at a discount of $0.22 a barrel to Singapore quotes in
May.
It is buying 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi
National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from
Saudi Aramco this year for its sole Eastern Refinery in
Chittagong, up more than 8 percent from a year ago.
