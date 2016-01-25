(Update with Asia naphtha prices)
DHAKA Jan 25 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC)
has issued an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of
naphtha for Feb. 21-23 loading from Chittagong, a company
official said on Monday.
The tender will close on Feb. 8, with validity up to Feb.
15.
The tender comes as Asia's naphtha crack hovers around a
three-month low -- standing at $89.83 a tonne on Monday -- with
a stubborn glut weighing heavily on seller sentiment.
State-owned BPC last sold a cargo of the same size to Swiss
Singapore Overseas Enterprises at a discount of 10 cents to
Singapore quotes in June.
Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of
33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha
a year.
BPC will buy 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi
National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from
Saudi Aramco this year for the refinery.
BPC has also finalised term contracts with 14 companies for
refined oil product imports in the first half of 2016 at lower
premiums than last year.
Apart from exporting, BPC sells around 30,000 tonnes of
naphtha domestically to privately-owned Super Petrochemical
annually.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by David Goodman)