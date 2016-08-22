DHAKA Aug 22 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has issued an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for Sept. 28-30 loading from Chittagong, a company official said on Monday.

The tender will close on Sept. 5, with validity up to Sept. 15.

The tender comes at a time when Asia's naphtha crack slipped from a two-week high to a six-session low of $22.88 a tonne on Friday.

State-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size in May.

Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha a year.

BPC is importing 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from Saudi Aramco this year for the refinery.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)