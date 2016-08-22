DHAKA Aug 22 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC)
has issued an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of
naphtha for Sept. 28-30 loading from Chittagong, a company
official said on Monday.
The tender will close on Sept. 5, with validity up to Sept.
15.
The tender comes at a time when Asia's naphtha crack slipped
from a two-week high to a six-session low of $22.88 a tonne on
Friday.
State-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size in May.
Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of
33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha
a year.
BPC is importing 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu
Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light
from Saudi Aramco this year for the refinery.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)